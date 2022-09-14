The Advertising Club re-elects Partha Sinha as president

The Advertising Club has announced the managing committee for the current fiscal, FY23, at its 68th annual general meeting. Partha Sinha, president, response, Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., has been re-elected to lead the body.

“I am honoured to be re-elected as the president of The Advertising Club. In spite of being extraordinarily challenging, the last 24 months of the pandemic gave us an opportunity to innovate and deliver some of the most impactful engagement initiatives. From the first-ever online edition of the EFFIE Awards that created a new benchmark for virtual events and the in-person Emvies that was attended by more than 1,000 media enthusiasts, to raising the bar on Abby’s Awards by associating with the One Show and collaborating with the United Nations on Unstereotype Alliance – the team exemplified excellence with each activity. I am thankful to the team we’ve worked with and look forward to working closely with them again to take The Advertising Club to newer heights,” Partha Sinha, president, The Advertising Club said.

The office bearers of The Advertising Club for 2022-2023 are Partha Sinha, president; Rana Barua, vice president; Shashi Sinha, secretary; Mitrajit Bhattacharya, jt. secretary; Bhaskar Das, treasurer. Meanwhile, the managing committee members include Prasanth Kumar, Vikram Sakhuja, Ajay Kakar, Debabrata Mukherjee, Rahul Johri, Aditya Swamy, Manasi Narasimhan.

In addition, the list of co-opted industry professionals include Punitha Arumugam, Sonia Huria

Pradeep Dwivedi. The leaders who will continue to bring value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments are Avinash Pant, Raj Nayak, Ajay Chandwani, Sapangeet Rajwant, Namrata Tata, Rathi Gangappa, Sidharth Rao, Alok Lall, Vikas Khanchandani, Malcolm Raphael. Partho Dasgupta will continue as a member of the managing committee as the immediate past president for the ensuing year.

Founded in 1954, The Advertising Club is a 68-year-old industry body that provides a platform for professionals from the advertising, marketing, media, research and communication fraternity to gain from each other’s experience.

