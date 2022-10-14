BharatPe rolls out ‘My Shop My Ad’ campaign for its merchant partners

BharatPe has announced the launch of its new marketing campaign called ‘My Shop My Ad’. As per the company, this first-ever campaign in the fintech industry in India gives millions of offline merchants of BharatPe an opportunity to create their own video advertisement- featuring cricketers, Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul. The merchants can create customised advertisements for their own shops in multiple languages. Merchants would be able to share their personalised advertisements directly with their customers. BharatPe has partnered with Rephrase.ai to build the technology platform for this offering.

This initiative will empower the next-door retail shop owners to have their own customised advertisements with famous cricketers and in turn, be able to attract more customers to their shops, Parth Joshi, chief marketing officer, BharatPe, said. “I am confident that this initiative will have a positive impact on their business. This initiative will encourage more merchants to join hands with BharatPe and help us expand our reach across the country. It has been a wonderful experience working with the team at Rephrase.ai for the campaign and we look forward to creating more personalised campaigns for our merchants in the near future.”

The company further said that the process of creating the advertisement is simple. Shop owners can create their own personalised advertisements via the BharatPe app by following three steps. Merchants can go on the BharatPe app and visit the ‘My Shop My Ad’ section. They will be required to submit their business details like shop name, contact, and business category. Post this, they will need to upload a picture of their shop facade in portrait mode. The personalised ad is created and delivered to the merchants within 48 hours.

“With the growing demand for personalisation, humanising customer journeys continue to be Rephrase.ai’s north star and we are anticipating great developments in generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the next year. For BharatPe, we unlocked new levels of personalisation with pictures of storefronts as video backgrounds and audio in local languages, which means BharatPe’s 10 million store owners will get to create their shops’ ads with digital avatars of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu based on their preferences,” Ashray Malhotra, CEO and co-founder, Rephrase.ai, stated.

