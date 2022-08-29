EaseMyTrip and magicpin form a strategic partnership

EaseMyTrip and magicpin have come together to form a partnership to bring customer experiences for their users. As part of the partnership, EaseMyTrip and magicpin are launching a suite of products and services that will bring travel and shopping experiences together through cross promotion to give their customers a holistic purview.

“Both the brand’s core mantra focuses on savings. EaseMyTrip also swears by offering zero convenience fee to its customers that help them save better on their bookings. With this partnership, we are excited to come up with exciting offers to delight the customers even more,” Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip said.

This partnership will have unique and specially curated offerings on each other’s platforms, mutually benefiting both parties and consumers alike. The step is taken towards the strong recovery of both the industries; travel and retail shopping which is expected to grow even further during this year’s festive season giving its customers the perfect opportunity to enjoy savings on their purchase, the company said in an official statement.

For Anshoo Sharma, CEO and co-founder, magicpin, the economy is getting back and people are stepping out more. “We’ve seen a massive surge in the last six months and this is going to go to its highest this year. We’re excited about our partnership with EaseMyTrip as it will enable people to get the best of both worlds, travel and savings on shopping,” Sharma added. magicpin is a platform dedicated to discovery and savings at local stores.

EaseMyTrip (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) offers end-to-end travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services. Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA and New Zealand.

Also Read: Fastrack names Sanya Malhotra as the new brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook