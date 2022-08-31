SanKash names Rijuta Richi as head of marketing and customer experience

Travel fintech startup SanKash has appointed Rijuta Richi as head of marketing and consumer experience. Richi’s core expertise lies in digital and customer experience transformation that developed over a period of time while working closely with Nissan India Motors.

“As an innovative tech enabled solution provider, SanKash is focused on improving the lives of each customer to make travelling easy on pockets. Technology has changed consumer behaviour over the years and Richi’s expertise will be key for us to tap into customers with quality consumer experiences and offerings. We have onboarded Richi in our mission to make travel one of the most affordable and accessible commodities of everyone’s life,” Akash Dahiya, co-founder, SanKash said on the appointment.

In a career expanding 12 years, Richi has worked with organisations such as Publicis, WPP Consulting and Google overseeing some of their biggest clients (such as Nissan Motors, Nestle SriLanka, WeWork, HUL, P&G, Mondelez among others). Her stint at the agency side helped her to develop a deeper skillset in digital marketing and tech space, the company said in an official statement.

“Organisations have moved away from organisational silos to a holistic customer centric view. Organisations really got to know their customers, from their day to day friction points and what can push them to be our customers. That’s where customer experience and marketing plays a big role. We need to understand our customers better,” Richi stated.

SanKash allows its merchants to offer travel-now-pay-later services to its customers. SanKash’s AI powered engine does all the heavy lifting for customers, with basic information and travel data of the customer the engine assigns the financial provider to a customer for highest approval at cheapest rates. Travellers can easily apply for affordable installments for their next flight, cruise, hotel stay or a complete travel package by undergoing a single credit assessment journey and get the best BNPL personalised offers.

