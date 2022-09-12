Disney Star acquires broadcast rights of second edition of Legends League Cricket in India

Disney Star has acquired the broadcasting rights of season two of Legends League Cricket in India that will get underway from September 16 to October 5, 2022. The organisers have announced Disney Star as the official broadcasters of the tournament that will witness all the 16 matches being aired live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney + Hotstar. “The Legends of Cricket representing ten cricketing nations will regale fans with not only competitive and exciting cricket but also revive the nostalgia and timeless rivalries that these players shared between them,” an official statement said.

“We have India’s best sports broadcaster showcasing the Legends League and the finest sports commentators and analysts will be bringing forth the matches to innumerable cricket fans across the country,” Raman Raheja, CEO and co-founder, Legends League Cricket, said.

“Disney Star is home to the best of cricket properties, providing fans with memorable moments to cherish. We look forward to elevating the experience of Legends Cricket League through our unique brand of story-telling, and programming,” a Disney Star Spokesperson stated.

With top Indian business houses, Adani Sportsline, GMR Sports, Manipal Group and the LNJ Bhilwara Groups owning the four franchise teams Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings respectively, the biggest names from the cricketing world will be seen taking the field and challenging each other in this tournament.

Disney Star, a Walt Disney group company, has also won the TV and digital rights to broadcast all cricket matches of International Cricket Council (ICC) in India for the next four years. Disney Star is paying around $3 billion for the rights, PTI reported, quoting sources it did not identify. The rights are for both men’s and women’s global events till the end of 2027. Disney won the bid following a single round of the bidding process, as per a press statement issued by the International Cricket Council.

