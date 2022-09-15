Hindware unveils a new campaign ‘Go Larger Than Life’

Hindware has rolled out a new television commercial (TVC) campaign – ‘Go Larger Than Life’ featuring actor Tamanna Bhatia and wrestler ‘The Great’ Khali for its tiles segment from Hindware Italian Collection. This is the first ever TVC from Hindware Italian Collection since the company has forayed into the tiles segment.

As a brand, our efforts have always been to introduce new products keeping in mind the consumer demands, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, chief executive officer, bath and tiles, Hindware Limited, said. “In the last decade, the ceramic tiles industry has been growing steadily, aided by increased spending on housing reconstruction rapid urbanisation and shift in consumer preferences. Owing to the growth, we have introduced our range of extra-large premium range of experiential tiles for the discerning consumer,” he added.

The campaign features a series of multilingual films across languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam to reach consumers across India. To further boost the campaign’s reach and build excitement, the brand will also be promoting it across media platforms including print, digital, social media, and out-of-home.

“At Hindware we believe in setting new trends and improving lives by offering more than just products, and hence we’re excited to launch the first ever TVC for Hindware Italian tiles. The TVC will be followed with this 360-degree integrated campaign which comprises print, OOH and robust digital plan as we aim to bring out customers’ natural desire to stand out by owning larger-than-life items and Hindware is there to cater to all their needs,” Charu Malhotra Bhatia, vice-president, marketing, Hindware Limited, added.

In the TVC, Tamanna Bhatia is seen reviewing candidates to appoint as her cook where she rejects a candidate and asks her manager for something ‘grand’ and ‘larger than life’. Bhatia desires to stand out by possessing larger-than-life things while comparing her magnificent bathroom backdrops and large floor tiles. Then enters the Great Khali as the ‘larger than life’, candidate.

