Meenakshi Menon joins icogz as chairperson

Meenakshi Menon has joined the board of icogz, a business intelligence platform, as chairperson. “Over the years, my objective has been to deliver data driven actionable insights helping brands and businesses. That continues to be an area that fascinates me given the seismic shifts in the market place. Brand owners today are drowning in data, that’s probably why the term Data lake. Unfortunately the digital world encourages silos given the fact that the two biggest players have walled gardens with restricted access. For me it’s a fantastic opportunity to help a young dynamic team grow their business while helping brand owners, a constituency I have worked with for the last 40 years. I have always believed in walking the talk and thus the investment, as not only do I believe in the product but also the team behind the product and their vision to build a truly world class product,” Menon stated.

icogz is a business intelligence platform that enables business foresight. The platform provides tailored AI solutions and data analytics services supporting brands in analysing complex data in real-time, thus adding immense value in decision making and enhancing business impact. icogz’s unified view provides enterprises with an integrated understanding of customer touchpoints across business funnels. It empowers the brand leader with actionable insights enabling them to make decisions based on the intelligence provided. The platform also offers predictive and prescriptive analytics using advanced ML and AI aids in decision-making.

“icogz has been a dream cherished for a while, and today is arguably one of the foremost data AI tools in the industry. Having known Meenakshi for over two decades, it is extremely encouraging to associate with her and carve growth strategies for taking icogz to the next level. We are currently engaged with some of the biggest brands across the world to build actionable intelligence and insights in their business, and under Meenakshi’s mentorship we hope to make a meaningful difference to their bottom lines as well as business growth,” Amit Tripathi, founder and managing director, icogz, said.

