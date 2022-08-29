Sleepy Owl launches its first brand campaign

Sleepy Owl has rolled out a new brand campaign that features a message for its consumers; the coffee is ‘That Good’ and missing it is ‘Your Loss’. “In a media environment, where brands heavily rely on celebrity endorsements to gain credibility and garner attention, we decided to break through the clutter. The new-age consumer isn’t looking to be bombarded with superficial reasons to buy a product, hence the Owl’s promise of a great-tasting coffee, put in a fun, quirky, light-hearted manner as it points to the simple fact – If you’re not drinking Sleepy Owl Coffee, it’s your loss,” Ashwajeet Singh, co-founder, of Sleepy Owl Coffee, said.

As per the company, the new campaign is going to stay true to the brand’s motto which is ‘keeping it real.’ The real aim of the brand is to evoke inquisitiveness amongst the audience about why they should not miss out on Sleepy Owl’s products. The central theme of the campaign is a nod to the brand’s premium-tasting coffee – it explains to the audience that Sleepy Owl Coffee tastes so good and would simply be anyone’s loss, should they miss out. To further get the message across, the brand brings its mascot, the signature blue Owl, to life in the campaign, where it takes center stage.

“The idea borrows from the brand’s marketing philosophy of keeping it short and simple. In a category cluttered with over-the-top messaging built around the product, the brand chose not to romanticize coffee and let the taste speak for itself. Thus, the route towards a campaign that would let us get real with our customers and communicate with them, in their own language,” Arman Sood, co-founder, of Sleepy Owl Coffee added.

Sleepy Owl has brought out a campaign that comprises four films. Conceptualised and written for the digital-native, spirited young millennials and hyper-aware gen Z, these films carve consumer touch points, with each film set against the backdrop of the common coffee consumption occasions.

Also Read: BBC Studios inks content partnership with BookMyShow Stream

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook