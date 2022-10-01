How mobile marketing agencies can approach migrating marketing analytics platforms

By Yogeeta Chainani

To aid their marketing programs, mobile marketing agencies more than ever before have the opportunity to partner with data analytics and tracking platforms from the plethora of options present in the market. Each of the leading platforms offer their own unique capabilities and features ranging from business intelligence to predictive modeling, high platform stability, data

reliability and reporting features – which certainly makes the process of selection quite challenging for agencies. The post-pandemic era continues to carry some level of uncertainty on business fronts. After all, every rupee or dollar invested in migration is one that could possibly be spent building a brand or creating demand. In such a scenario, a ‘one size fits all’ approach no longer works whilst selecting a reliable and innovative data analytics and tracking platform for a business whose demands are likely to change as it scales up, expands its service portfolio or geographical presence.

Concerns pertaining to migration

Despite knowing about the availability of innovative tracking platform providers which could prove to be more useful (as compared to the current partner), many companies still refrain from switching to a new provider as they fear potential uncertainties associated with the migration processes. Such concerns cannot be negated considering the migration journey is a manual and intensive process with an underlying probability of financial and data losses. Losing any data is one of mobile marketer’s worst nightmares- as it is vital information that is required to scale campaigns and the business itself.

However, mobile marketing agencies ought to remember that focusing entirely on such concerns could hamper their chances of working with an ideal tracking platform and leveraging the tools needed to hit their targets. Some prominent new-age tracking platforms have earnestly innovated the migration process to ensure it is easier and more secure to make the switch. We have proactively acknowledged migration obstacles as concern areas that can be addressed and are tapping into more advanced innovation technology including automation to tackle these issues.

Understanding the migration journey

Each of the three stages of the migration process comes with its own diverse degrees of difficulty.

The first step which involves migration of all the data from one platform to another is the most complex step in the entire transition journey. Next comes the task of changing postback links within the platform by the advertiser. Despite being a much smaller task, it is equally necessary for seamlessly and successfully switching platforms sans any data or revenue loss. Thirdly, the publisher needs to connect with a different API; a step which is easier if an advertiser is moving to a platform the publisher has already integrated for other clients.

It’s time for advertisers to grasp how innovation is making it easier than ever before to switch analytics and tracking platform providers

Utilising automation: In many cases, affiliate networks don’t invest in having in-house tech teams who can take charge of automating parts of the migration process, such as saving offers, advertisers and pushing this data onto a new platform. The dilemma of either closing these tasks manually or continuing with their old provider often results in companies trudging along with an inferior service. Automation is the need of the hour as it makes the first step involving migration of all the data- including all the offers and advertisers (including tracking links, macros, and postback link macros) as easy and simplified as possible. The process can be wrapped up with a click of a button making data available on the new platform as quickly as possible.

Running Platforms in Parallel: Most companies tend to run two platforms in parallel during migration for an extended period; paying twice for the same service to ensure that no traffic or postbacks are lost. We leverage automation in a manner that not only simplifies and speeds up the migration process, it also makes the transition more secure than ever guaranteeing no loss of revenue. This faster and more secure way of migrating to our platform frees companies from paying twice to run two platforms in parallel for long periods of time. However, the possibility of running platforms in parallel exists and the client has the full power to oversee a seamless transition.

Even when the first step of migration of data gets automated, advertisers may still take time to change postback links; so would publishers connecting with a different API. Perhaps there are late postbacks that are pertaining to the traffic from the old platform, hence it is advisable to forward these to the previous provider until the migration is complete. Running two platforms in parallel ensures that no data or revenue is lost throughout the process.

Let’s look at an industry example. Spyke Media, a leading Mobile Marketing Agency with a global footprint was looking for a smooth and secure migration process from its old platform. They wanted to ensure this without any data loss or affecting a single click or conversion to ensure they could start tracking their campaigns immediately and continue maintaining their excellent customer relations as well as focusing on scaling their business. We presented them with the Migration Assistant, a unique and industry-first feature which allowed the safe migration of all data – fully automated and at the click of a button. They were able to migrate all their data including all advertisers, publishers, offers, from the former platform provider to the new platform without missing a single click or conversion. During the migration process, all traffic was redirected to the old platform and also stored in the new platform. This and the data synchronisation eliminated any downtime for the system making Spyke Media’s migration a seamless and completely automated process that resulted in zero data loss.

At the end of the day, companies looking to ace the migration process should invest in partnering with a new age easy-to-use, premium yet affordable tracking platform, align around processes and truly empower their people to leverage the new platform.

The author is co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Swaarm

