Hashtag Orange bags the creative mandate for Signify India

Hashtag Orange has bagged the creative mandate for Signify Innovations India. With this, the digital marketing solutions provider will be responsible for ideation, development, and execution of the company’s creative campaigns for both online and offline channels.

“Signify has a great legacy of inspiring trust across generations of Indian consumers, with every third consumer in the country using a Philips lighting product. We are in an exciting phase in our brand journey as we expand into new product categories and we look forward to working with a dynamic and young agency like Hashtag Orange at this time,” Nikhil Gupta, head, marketing and integrated communications and commercial operations, Signify South Asia, said.

Hashtag Orange, founded in 2018, provides 360-degree digital marketing solutions ranging from product identification to sales and services. Signify has a strong heritage in India and has been a pioneer in transforming lighting in Indian households for decades, Mukesh Vij, founder, Hashtag Orange, said. “Hashtag Orange has built a reputation of delivering effective solutions for its brands and will partner Signify in further strengthening its reputation by developing culturally rich creative solutions. We’ve embarked on a digital transformation journey to strengthen the link between digital and advertising. Through content development, marketing, advertising, and technology solutions, we are building a solid digital presence for our partner brands. As a digital marketing provider, our mission is to help Signify grow on both digital and legacy platforms,” he added.

Signify is the name in lighting for professionals and consumers, and lighting for the Internet of Things. Founded as Philips in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, the company has led the lighting industry with innovations that have served businesses, municipalities and consumers since 1891. Its energy efficient lighting products, systems and services enable consumers to enjoy a superior quality of light, and make people’s lives safer and more comfortable, businesses more productive and cities more livable, the company said.

