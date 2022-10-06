ACKO names Aravind Venugopal as general counsel

On Thursday, ACKO announced the appointment of Aravind Venugopal as its first general counsel. At ACKO, Venugopal’s role will be to provide strategic counsel to the management team on expansion plans and new business initiatives. He will also help build a world-class legal team that will enable ACKO to navigate the dynamic and evolving regulatory environment, the company said in an official statement.

“In his new position, Venugopal will lead the regulatory affairs. His extensive experience in the insurance sector will help ACKO achieve effective governance, compliance, and better understanding of the law of the land,” Ruchi Deepak, co-founder, ACKO, said.

Venugopal is a seasoned corporate attorney with over 12 years of experience, specialising in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and financial services. He brings a deep understanding of legal, compliance, regulatory and structuring aspects of multiple sectors including insurance, financial services, technology, IT and ITES, infrastructure, among others.

The company further highlighted that prior to joining ACKO, Venugopal was a partner with the Mumbai and Bangalore offices of Khaitan & Co, an Indian law firm, advising on the largest M&A transactions. He brings extensive experience in the insurance sector. He has advised Nippon Life on all Indian investments (across insurance and mutual funds), India’s largest foreign direct investment in the financial services sector, the company highlighted.

He has also advised True North on the acquisition of a controlling stake in Max Bupa, Aditya Birla Group on the creation of their health insurance JV and bid for acquisition of IDBI Federal Life Insurance, and Union Bank on the divestment of its stake in India First Life Insurance.

ACKO is a digital-native insurer with its entire operations offered through the digital platform. Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua and Ruchi Deepak, ACKO claims that its entire process is designed to provide a better customer experience and to eliminate the pain points associated with the traditional model, with processes that require zero paperwork, from purchase and claims to renewals.

