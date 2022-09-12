Locomotive Global Media names Roshni Ghosh as producer

Locomotive Global Media, an international production company based in Mumbai, has appointed Roshni Ghosh as producer for the company’s original films and series. In her new role, Ghosh will work closely with Sunder Aaron, co-founder, and principal, as well as Kanupriya Iyer, head of business affairs and senior producer, to identify interesting new projects and collaborators for shows and films for the company as well as work in a producorial capacity on the existing projects. Her appointment is with immediate effect.

“It’s not enough to identify and develop exceptional ideas for original films and series, and it is equally important that you be able to promote, sell and produce the projects based on these ideas. We know Ghosh to be a professional who operates effectively and efficiently across the whole value chain of our production business. Her appointment comes at a crucial point as we move towards an important phase of growth in the business,” Sunder Aaron, co-founder, and principal of Locomotive Global Inc., said.

Ghosh joins Locomotive Global Media from Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures where she headed the content vertical and worked on all aspects of greenlighting projects across films and series content. During her tenure there, she facilitated the development and execution of successful series’ such as The Empire, Rocket Boys season one and two, and Mumbai Diaries season one and two. Her strong suit to oversee content creation with a 360-degree lens makes her a valuable addition to Locomotive Global Media’s team, the company said in an official statement.

“I am looking forward to working alongside Sunder and Kanupriya and the rest of the team to create projects that are in line with the company’s brand ethos, and more importantly, have an impact on audiences in India and around the world,” Ghosh stated in her new role.

