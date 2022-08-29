Villain announces Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador 

Men’s lifestyle brand, Villain, part of Mensa Brands, has roped in Hardik Pandya as the brand ambassador. Pandya joins the brand to promote its range of fragrances. With Pandya onboard, the brand aims to strengthen its hold in the fragrance category of India. Villain will launch a series of campaigns with the brand ambassador.

“If there is anyone who truly embodies the persona of Villain with their badass attitude, incredible style, and never-back-down energy, it’s Hardik Pandya. We are confident that this association will strengthen the love and cult following that the brand has with its consumers. Villain is on the road to becoming one of the fastest growing fragrance brands of the country and with Hardik joining us, it’s only going to become bigger and better,” Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO, Mensa Brands said.

Villain has announced multiple launches in the past such as Villain Desire, Villain The Joker, India’s first official Joker perfume in partnership with Warner Media and more. Villain Revolver Eau De Parfum is yet another addition to the brand’s line of fragrances. Villain’s range of fragrances is available on its own platform and all major e-commerce sites such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Myntra and more, and also at offline stores.

“It’s great to be part of a brand that is a celebration of being authentic, unique, and strong; all aspects that I closely identify with. I’m looking forward to doing some amazing work with the team and taking their fine fragrances to another level,” Pandya stated.

Villain Lifestyle is now a part of Mensa Brands. Mensa Brands partners with digital-first brands operating in different categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, and others. Mensa aims to bring to the table global tech-led expertise with strong product and marketing capabilities for their brands.

