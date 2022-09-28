Ahead of World Heart Day, Future Generali India Life Insurance launches a new campaign

Life insurance company Future Generali India Life Insurance has rolled out a 360-degree campaign this World Heart Day. The campaign was launched through a video film, via different digital mediums. It appears in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati, and Marathi languages. The campaign is also supported by on-ground promotions.

“Heart health is central to overall good health. Having a healthy heart is a sign of a good lifestyle. This World Heart Day, let us promise ourselves to exercise and consume a heart-healthy diet that keeps the body fit and the mind active. A healthy father means a protected, secured, happy family. This World Heart Day, we want to remind the fathers that Future Generali India Life Insurance cares for them and stands with them, like a trusted lifetime partner, leading them towards a financially secured future, thereby making a significant difference in their lives,” Bruce de Broize, managing director and CEO, Future Generali India Life Insurance said on the launch of the campaign.

The campaign brings out the importance of keeping one’s heart healthy. The film opens with the child narrating how his father lies to him about things that make him unhappy. The story builds further with the child discovering the secret behind these lies. It is because the father understands his responsibility of caring for his heart and health, to be there to safeguard his family. The message of the film is brought out beautifully keeping the audience hooked till the end. The storyline captures the essence of a father-son relationship. The film’s main message is brought to light, on the importance of having a trusted lifetime partner by your side, and ends with the central idea ‘Sabke Liye Papa, Papa Ke Liye Hum’.

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd. is headquartered in Mumbai and was established in 2006. The company claims to have a presence in over 2,000 locations in India and offers total insurance solutions across both at the individual and group front.

