MPL announces loss protection policy for its Diwali Lakhpati Party

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has announced a multi-game loss protection policy that aims to safeguard the interest of players. With this policy, gamers will be able to claim a refund of up to 100% of the net loss that they may have incurred after playing 10 gameplay sessions with specified thresholds. The loss protection initiative will be available for activation during MPL’s marquee gaming festival, Diwali Lakhpati Party.

The loss protection policy can foster safe and risk-free gameplay and is aligned with MPL’s player-first approach, Namratha Swamy, country head – India, MPL, said. “With this, we hope our users can enjoy the festive season and play games on the platform without having to worry about losing money,” he added.

The company states that the policy covers select titles such as poker, ludo, fantasy, carrom, block puzzle, among others. Additionally, it states that the procedure for activating the insurance entails a successful know-your-customer (KYC) verification and the amount is directly refunded to the user’s MPL wallet, therefore, gamers need to submit their claims on the app to avail the offer.

According to the claims of the company, MPL Diwali Lakhpati Party will run from September 30, 2022 until October 31, with a total value of Rs 40 crore, and will see more than six million gamers with 10,000 users expected to win every hour.

Mobile Premier League (MPL) was founded in 2018 and is a mobile Esports platform that allows users to participate in free as well as paid competitions. The company claims to have over 60 games in multiple categories, including fantasy sports, sports games, puzzle, casual and board games. MPL additionally claims to host a number of tournaments a month and is trusted by over 90 million registered users across Asia, Europe, and North America.

