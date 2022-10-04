Bisleri partners with Lyca Production for its movie PonniyinSelvan: I (PS 1)

Bisleri has partnered with Lyca Production for its movie PonniyinSelvan: I (PS 1) to launch a limited-edition collectable set of 500ml and 1-litre bottles in the Tamil Nadu market.

The Tamil movie industry is known for making clutter-breaking films, with the local consumer base having a strong affinity for the superstars and their movies. Bisleri’s association with PS 1 will help strengthen the brand love amongst the local audience while creating a one-of-a-kind excitement amongst the consumers before and during the film release. The special edition bottles capture the essence of PS 1 in a series of five collectable bottles featuring Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, AishwaryaRai, Karthi, Jeyam Ravi. G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, Head of Lyca Productions along with the major star cast of the movie, flagged off the Bisleri delivery truck.

Commenting on the association, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Bisleri has always been a pioneer in the packaged drinking water category. Our association with the movie is to penetrate the market by creating local brand affinity. It is a step towards celebrating our rich movie culture and enhancing our consumer connect in Tamil Nadu.” Subaskaran Allirajah from Lyca Productions said, “We are pleased to be associated with Bisleri as the official hydration partner for PonniyinSelvan: I (PS 1). Bringing together the ensemble starcast from the industry and the iconic brand has created a perfect synergy. We are hopeful that this association will create excitement amongst the audience, and the consumers will be able to witness a wholesome movie-going experience.”

The association with Lyca Production for PonniyinSelvan: I (PS: 1) will be promoted through moving billboards in the form of Bisleri branded trucks and digital and social media platforms. The limited edition bottles will be available across all general and modern trade outlets in Tamil Nadu as well as online through the Bisleri @Doorstep App. In the past, Bisleri has been associated with box office superhit movies such as Vikram and RRR.

Also Read: Lava unveils new campaign with Kartik Aaryan for Lava Blaze Pro

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook