unSCRIPT.ai raises over $ 1.25 million led by Exfinity Venture Partners

AI-based platform unSCRIPT.ai, has raised over $ 1.25 million in the latest funding round led by Exfinity Venture Partners, with participation from Stellaris Venture Partners. The funds will be used to expand the firm’s tech and business capabilities and build innovative, seamless product integrations for different use cases, the company said in a statement. The round also saw participation from Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), the Mankind Pharma promoter’s family office, Endurance Capital (Angellist) and other key angel investors.

“It is no secret that video content dominates our interactions with brands all over the internet. But creating high-quality videos with influencers and celebrities is costly and time-consuming. With unSCRIPT.ai, brands no longer need to keep on producing videos. Instead, they can re-purpose previously shot videos using the power of AI to launch new campaigns and products or send personalised video messages and recommendations to every consumer. With the funds raised, we look forward to expanding our offerings to brands, helping them deliver content in the most engaging format at every point of the buying journey from landing page click to abandoned cart,” Ritwika Chowdhury, founder and CEO, unSCRIPT.ai, said.

unSCRIPT.ai claims that it is redefining video messages by combining AI with the face and voice of social influencers. It is helping brands engage customers at critical points in their buying journey by creating personalised synthetic videos at scale. The startup claims its initial offering helps brands increase conversions by three times and get a return on investments (ROI) of 10 times.

“With the rapidly growing global consumer base and increasing demands for personalisation in user experience, we look forward for the journey ahead for unSCRIPT.ai,” Nihar Ranjan, general partner, Exfinity Venture Partners, stated.

unSCRIPT.ai is an early-stage deep-tech company focusing on creating highly engaging personalised videos that solve conversion and engagement problems for brands leveraging the most recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

