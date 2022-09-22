CavinKare ropes in Bhawana Sharma as head of digital marketing

CavinKare has appointed Bhawana Sharma as head of digital marketing. “New opportunities bring new possibilities. I am thrilled to join CavinKare as digital marketing head and motivated to work for the brand to reach newer heights in digital space. Cheers to new learnings,” Sharma said on her new role.

In her previous stint, she was heading digital marketing for realme India, overseeing social, community, performance marketing, digital media buying, influencer marketing, and brand collaborations. She also played a key role in shaping the content strategy for the brand.

Prior to that, she was social media manager and account lead at Hakuhodo Inc. Before that, she was social media marketing manager at Cheil India where she was responsible for designing and implementing social media strategy. Besides, she was responsible for all ideation, creation and distribution of content in various media, measurement and competition analysis. She has built 360-degree campaigns with celebrity endorsement for multiple product launches.

She has worked in multiple agencies on the social and digital content front for Samsung and Maruti Suzuki delivering some award-winning campaigns.

