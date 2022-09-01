Gozoop Group launches data driven customer experience agency ‘Hawk’

Gozoop Group, an independent marketing group, has announced the launch of Hawk, a data driven customer experience (CX) agency focusing on online customer support, online reputation management (ORM), digital intelligence and listening. “As an integrated agency we are constantly adapting and evolving – always being in awareness of customer behaviour and needs. There is a strong connection between the power of communication and the internet, making ORM a crucial facet for a brand to adapt to and work with. We believe that Hawk will help forge a strong and healthy relationship between brands and their customers in a digital- first world,” Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), Gozoop Group said.

Premkumar Iyer will be spearheading the new agency Hawk in the role of president. He will be reporting to Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), Gozoop Group. Starting his journey with Gozoop Group since 2010, Iyer has been an integral part of the group’s growth story. Prior to moving into the role of president, he was vice president, national operations.

“We are in this to disrupt the customer support space and aim to make Hawk a global force by extending our brand of ORM beyond India. We bring in a transformational approach towards ORM, hardwired with Gozoop Group’s core values of integrity, creativity, and people centricity. With Hawk, we will not only continue our dominance in the online customer support and listening space but also bring in cutting-edge technology products to the market while setting new standards of operations,” Iyer stated.

As per the company, Hawk deploys short and long term solutions around online reputation management (ORM), experience management, customer support, digital listening and intelligence, e-commerce reviews management, crisis management, command center operations, omni channel ORM, ORM transformation and data mining. “Hawk helps identify the right information at the right time which can be used to create great customer experiences and build brand loyalty,” it added.

Currently, Hawk claims that it is servicing brands such as Ola Cabs, Taj Hotels (IHCL), OPPO, Sony Pictures, Club Mahindra Holidays, ACKO General Insurance, Amazon Mini TV, Saint Gobain, Dell, DAMAC Properties (Dubai), Mashreq Bank (Dubai), among others.

“Iyer is a Gozoop veteran. One of his biggest contributions to the organisation has been setting up and growing our ORM business as an intrapreneur. Today ORM’s scale, capabilities and credibility merits a presence of its own to reach its independent potential. With its own presence and under Iyer’s leadership, Hawk is destined for explosive growth and immense value creation,” Rohan Bhansali, chairman and co-founder, Gozoop Group, added.

