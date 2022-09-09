KP Group ropes in Munaf Patel as brand ambassador

Gujarat-based KP Group has named former Team India fast bowler Munaf Patel as its brand ambassador. “We are happy to welcome Munaf Patel, who was the fastest Indian bowler of his time, to the KP Family. Despite coming from a small village and a humble background, Patel played at the highest level for many years. He has worked hard and because of his continuous dedication to the game, he is an inspiration to many. He has been taking part in various activities of KP Group for some time, but he is now officially a part of the KP Group and a renewable energy warrior,” Faruk Patel, CMD, KP Group, said.

“KP Group CMD Faruk Patel is a man with a vision and aims to make maximum contribution to help the country achieve its renewable energy targets and mitigate the impact of climate change by conserving the environment. I am also impressed with KP Group and Farukbhai’s commitment to supporting various social welfare causes,” Munaf Patel stated.

KP Group was founded by Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel in 1994 which is now a well recognised group of Gujarat. It started business operations in 1994 as a logistics service provider with owned and hired feet of vehicles and during its forward journey, it has virtually surpassed all expectations by emerging as award winning India’s prominent Telecom Infrastructure Developing Enterprise in mobile telecom and of late in renewable (solar and wind) power sectors in last more than 13 years, the company said in an official statement. The Group has completed more than 25 years of operations and today consists of several groups of companies, all contributing to the fast and robust growth of the group. During the last decade the group claims to have achieved phenomenal growth as a result of diversification into fabrication and galvanizing, renewable energy sector (solar and wind) and telecom infrastructure.

