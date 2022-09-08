Digital marketing agency Deepsense Digital wins digital mandate for Futurisk

Chennai based digital marketing agency Deepsense Digital, has bagged the SEO and digital media needs for Futurisk, an insurance broking company. Focused on providing 360-degree performance-based digital marketing solutions, Deepsense Digital, as part of the mandate, is set to assist Futurisk’s digital operations. The organisation will employ its own tools and solutions for the same through the use of innovative digital campaigns, an official statement read.

“Deepsense Digital is a young and thriving agency with a passionate team of individuals focused on achieving their objectives using innovative and effective digital marketing solutions. Futurisk is thrilled to commence its journey of growing its brand and engagement alongside Deepsense with the aim of reaching new heights in the digital field,” Mihir, co-founder and director, Futurisk said on the association with the agency.

“Futurisk is a fantastic brand that has been in the market for many years and has established itself as an insurance broking company that offers a diverse range of high-quality life and health policies, employee benefits, and risk management solutions to individuals, businesses, and corporates across India. Deepsense Digital looks forward to deploy our unique and data-driven digital marketing solutions to provide the brand with the optimal digital audience engagement,” Rakesh, business head and CEO, Deepsense Digital, stated.

DeepSense Digital Solutions is engaged in providing digital solutions to all businesses. The agency claims to have a large and diversified clientele across various sectors ranging from hospitality, education, healthcare, FMCG, among others. Its services include search engine optimisation (SEO) to ensure that its services provide top rankings on business keywords to drive organic traffic and build a strong brand identity; social media marketing to guarantee active engagement on all major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Blogs, creating a complete network of engaged audience; mobile apps, loyalty, software development, among others.

Also Read: Netflix looks to control cloud computing costs with AWS

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook