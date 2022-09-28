JKCement unveils #AndarSeSundar2.0 campaign to recognise the hard work and selfless commitment of the painter community

JKCement WallMaxX has rolled out the new phase of its #AndarSeSundar campaign to celebrate the spirit of the festive season. The latest campaign #AndarSeSundar2.0 recognises the hard work and selfless commitment of the painter community. The ad campaign has been conceptualised by Kandid Kanvas and Social Cloud.

The inception of the campaign happened when we discovered that a lot of our influencers (painters) expect something beyond financial gains from the homeowners who avail of their services, Indranil Lahiri, head, branding, White Cement Business, said. “That “something” is nothing but the recognition of their hard work and acknowledgement of the fact that they have to let go of their festive celebrations in order to make the homeowner’s abode festive-ready. #AndarSeSundar 2.0 is our humble initiative to thank the painters, who give up on their special moments for us to create cherishing memories during the festivities and to encourage others to follow the path of kindness to make this world a better place,” Lahiri added.

As per the company, the campaign recognises the efforts of all the nameless painters who make our homes #AndarSeSundar, especially during the festivals. “The campaign was conceptualised on the insights from recent market research which stated that 62% of the painters stay away from their families to earn a livelihood in the city. The research also revealed that only 49% of them get the opportunity to visit their hometown that too less than two times a year. Most of them prioritise lighting up someone else’s home during the festivals and in return, go back to an empty abode, far away from their families,” the company added.

The film showcases an emotional story that defines how empathy and humanity is key. It portrays the story of a painter who found it almost impossible to go home to his daughter for Diwali celebration as he had to honour his commitment made to a young couple who are celebrating their ‘Pehli Diwali’. The twist in the tale happens when the young couple makes sure that he reaches his village on time to celebrate Diwali with his family.

