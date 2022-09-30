Stashfin appoints Saurabh Khodke as senior vice president

Fintech platform Stashfin has announced Saurabh Khodke as its new senior vice president, debt capital markets. At Stashfin, Khodke is expected to play a crucial role in strengthening the firm’s debt funding process, co-lending partnerships and managing other partnerships.

He will be instrumental in growing the portfolio and cementing Stashfin’s debt capital market partnerships, Tushar Agarwal, chief executive office (CEO) and founder, Stashfin, said. “We are committed to our mission of serving the credit needs of the underserved segments and bringing in some of the best talents in the country to accelerate our mission,” he added.

Prior to his appointment at Stashfin, Khodke was associated with Northern Arc Capital as director of origination. He has more than a decade of experience working with firms such as Northern Arc Capital and IFMR Capital. “With my experience in the debt capital markets and co-lending space, I aim to contribute significantly to the growth of the organisation and support the brand to achieve its mission,” Saurabh Khodke, senior vice president, Stashfin, stated.

Stashfin is a fintech platform that claims to have the mission of delivering transparent financial services to consumers across a wide spectrum. The company claims to strive for creating an opportunity for people with a limited credit footprint. According to the company, it has assisted millions of customers.

