Capgemini acquires Singapore-based company Aodigy Asia Pacific 

Capgemini has announced the acquisition of Aodigy Asia Pacific Pte Limited, a Singapore-based company, specialising in digital transformation on the Salesforce platform. With its customer experience consultants and developers, the deal further strengthens Capgemini’s ability to deliver end-to-end digital transformation at scale across the region, the company said in an official statement.

“Companies and public sector departments are looking for ways to deliver exceptional personalised experiences while continuously reinventing their businesses and offerings. We are responding to this client demand by creating one of the region’s largest and most awarded customer experience teams specialising in the Salesforce ecosystem. Aodigy Asia Pacific is now part of this ambition and am looking forward to welcoming them to the team,” Olaf Pietchner, CEO of APAC at Capgemini and member of the group executive committee, said.

Aodigy Asia Pacific currently offers a full suite of Salesforce ecosystem customer engagement solutions, including sales optimisation, customer interaction, cloud migration and business process automation, through its operations in Singapore and Vietnam. This acquisition is Capgemini’s fifth in Asia Pacific over the past 24 months and supports its vision to deliver sustainable business value to clients across the region with market-leading digital, data and cloud services.

“Our expertise and insight in customer relationship management, business and technology are a strong fit with Capgemini’s digital transformation capabilities. Joining Capgemini means we will be able to offer new career opportunities for our highly skilled people and provide our clients in Singapore and Vietnam with access to the scale and breadth of Capgemini’s world-class end to end business solutions,” Tjioe Yeow Chong, co-founder and partner, Aodigy Asia Pacific, stated.

Capgemini is a global name in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. With its 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini claims to be trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms.

Also Read: KP Group ropes in Munaf Patel as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook