Maybelline New York Launches ‘Brave Together’ program with #RaiseYourHand campaign

Maybelline New York (MNY), has launched ‘Brave Together’ a program that aims to make mental health support accessible to all. The program has kicked off with #RaiseYourHand campaign featuring Olympian PV Sindhu who brings mental health centre stage and encourages young people to talk about mental health and ask for help.

Mental health awareness is not enough, taking action is important, Zeenia Bastani, brand general manager, Maybelline New York, L’Oréal India, said. “We are committed to providing one-on-one support through Maybelline Brave Together and make free support available to address mental health issues among youth. We want to empower every young adult to feel ready to take on the world.”

In India, only 41% of young adults between 15-24 think it is acceptable to get support for mental health problems, afraid of the stigma from friends and family, the company stated in an official statement. To destigmatise mental health and make support accessible to all, MNY has partnered with non-profit organisation Sangath to provide one-on-one counselling and TheMindClan.com for expert resources.

“WHO’s recently released World Mental Health Report, calls for an urgent transformation of our society’s response to mental health support. With this partnership, we hope to address the discrimination experienced by people with mental illness and improve access to community-based support,” Vikram Patel, co-founder and member of managing committee, Sangath stated.

The launch of the campaign will be supported by a 360-degree integrated marketing communication campaign, which includes digital, outdoor, and influencer engagement.

For Mani Kumar, co-founder and product lead, TheMindClan.com, Maybelline Brave Together is not just working on creating mental health awareness but being conscious about closing the support loop by providing access to various mental health care resources. “Through this collaboration, we hope to help Indians navigate the journey of finding support with a lot of care and thoughtfulness,” Kumar added.

