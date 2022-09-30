Scaler partners with creative agency The Womb to build an impactful and differentiated brand position

Edtech startup Scaler (by InterviewBit), on Friday, announced its partnership with brand and creative agency The Womb, to build an impactful and differentiated brand position and strengthen Scaler’s leadership in the tech education space. As part of the partnership, the agency will collaborate with Scaler and foster the brand’s propositions with innovative and robust communication narratives.

With this integrated collaboration, we look forward to creating some great and iconic brand campaigns and disrupting the tech learning space in India and overseas,” Rahul Karthikeyan, chief marketing officer, Scaler and Interviewbit, said. “The Womb seamlessly aligns with our set of ideologies and brand propositions at this juncture of our growth, and we are confident this partnership will help anchor our communication and creative strategy across platforms through strategic storytelling,” he added.

Scaler recently launched a campaign for the Data Science product with The Womb on a massive scale and is geared up for more such mega campaigns in the coming year. In the past eight months, Scaler claims to have launched four digital films communicating the brand’s value proposition and product attributes. With this collaboration, Scaler plans to launch six or seven new campaigns to build a differentiated positioning and consolidate the brand’s position as a leading player in the tech learning space.

For Kawal Shoor, founding partner, The Womb, businesses of all sizes and across categories are going digital and are heavily banking on technology for its success, putting professionals in fields like software development, data science and business analytics in high demand. “The worlds of business and technology are constantly changing the choice of career paths, and this is where a new-age education brand like Scaler has unique opportunities. As with any young brand and business, getting it right early is crucial for transformative growth. This challenge has escalated significantly with the ever-changing landscape of online education. And this is where we step in. The team at Scaler believes in doing things that have never been done before. So it was a great fit with what we believe and the work we create.”

