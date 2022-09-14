Lenskart unveils a new campaign Alaya F

Lenskart has unveiled a new integrated campaign titled Shape Up Your Fashion featuring actress Alaya F. The campaign focuses on helping people find the perfect frame and giving them a new perspective when it comes to shopping for eyewear. Shape Up Your Fashion encourages wearers to explore every facet of their personality, with frames for every fashion feeling and fashion fantasy. It is all about looking at eyewear (and the world) through a whole new lens, the company said in a statement. “With Alaya F lending her sense of style to the campaign, this truly makes these stylish frames the accessories that everyone should be investing in,” it added.

“Shape Up Your Fashion is an attempt to get the right synergy between fashion and accessibility. With this campaign, we are catering to a vast segment of the audience, and hope to strike the right chord from being a functional product to one that is a form of personal expression. Lenskart has consistently strived to inspire consumers to embrace their individualism and achieve new perspectives through its eyewear,” Aanchal Jain, chief business officer, brand and consumer experience, Lenskart, said on the launch of the new campaign.

Founded in 2010, Lenskart is an omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of premium and contemporary eyewear. With a click-and-mortar business, Lenskart claims that it is transforming the eyewear industry by offering services such as home eye-check-up and trials, 3D try-on, and automated lens fitting. The company aims to provide every consumer access to high-quality glasses by eliminating middlemen, using hi-tech robotic technology, and incorporating world-class designs into its products, it said. Lenskart claims to serve over 10 million customers with a presence in 235 Indian cities and Singapore across a network of more than 1,000 stores and has now entered the Middle East and US markets.

