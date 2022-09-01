Digitas India announces senior level appointments

Digitas India has appointed Mohammedullah Shaikh as senior vice president and head, tech services while Richa Chugh has been appointed as vice president, media. The appointments are in line with Digitas India’s plans to strengthen its core product offerings in keeping with the increasing demand for digital technology services and media solutions from the marketplace, the marketing and technology services company said in a statement.

“Given our focus on delivering remarkable digital experiences, Chugh, with her rich background in media and Shaikh, with his varied experience in technology bring valuable inputs to the team. It’s also their new, interesting perspectives that are going to be instrumental in further supporting Digitas’ continued performance and execution of our growth plans,” Sonia Khurana, COO of Digitas India, said on the appointment. The duo will report to Khurana.

Shaikh joins with an experience of over 22 years in technology consulting and governance. He has previously been associated with companies such as Isobar, Ogilvy, and Interface Communications. He has been instrumental in bringing in digital and tech transformation for some of the clients like HUL, Vodafone, Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Apple (IndiaiStore), Aviva India, Bira91, Panasonic, Max Bupa, Kia, Reebok, Adidas, Marks & Spencer, Emami, Nat Geo, Fox Life, American Standard, among others. In the new role, he will lead all technology services mandates at the agency and will work closely with Sonia Khurana (COO) and Roopesh Pujari (CTO, Publicis Groupe) to bring in the best technology service offering for the clients.

Chugh has over 11 years of experience across various digital media, ranging from creative, to social media, tech, and media planning. She joins Digitas India from Motivator, where she was digital head – West region. Over the course of her career, she has worked with brands including Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Coca-Cola, Bumble, Kia, Bajaj Consumer Care, and Tata Q, among others.

