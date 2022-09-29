Bata unveils new campaign for its ‘Impressions’ collection

Footwear brand Bata India has launched the Impressions collection. Featuring actor Kartik Aaryan, the collection launch is an extension of the 360-degree title campaign, It’s Got to be Bata. Bata India’s new Impressions Collection is derived from the consumer insight that great shoes and apparel gets one noticed and kickstarts conversations at get-togethers and parties, the company said in an official statement. The campaign is conceptualised by Contract Advertising.

“Bata India, as a brand, is woven into the cultural fabric of India. As the nation gets ready to revel in festivities, we are proud to present our new Impressions Collection – a wide array of stylish footwear ranging from ethnic to western and fusion to get you ready for any celebratory occasion, re-iterating the message — If it’s a celebration, It’s Got to be Bata,” Gunjan Shah, managing director and chief executive officer, Bata India Limited said.

Bata’s new campaign film follows Kartik Aaryan and Wamiqa Gabbi at a party and Gabbi mistakenly steps on his shoes. Aaryan is instantly impressed by her gold metallic block heels and tries to initiate a conversation. Gabbi, however, smilingly walks away with a witty reply. When their paths cross again, it is Aaryan’s Bata shoes that catch her attention and leave a lasting impression. The TVC ends with a snippet of the all-new Impressions Collection – styles that match every occasion.

“A simple compliment ‘I like your shoes. It suits you.’ can start off a conversation on every occasion, through all your fashion phases. When we dress well, it makes an impression. All of us grab on to attires that capture confidence at a single glance, while the perfect pair of shoes top it off from the bottom up. With this campaign, we encapsulated the role shoes play as a conversation starter in every celebration, and Kartik Aaryan and Wamiqa Gabbi’s friendly banter beautifully convey the message,” Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, chief creative officer, Contract India, stated on the campaign.

