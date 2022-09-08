Madison Media Infinity bags the media AOR of Polycab India Ltd.

Madison Media Infinity, a unit of Madison World, has bagged the media agency of record (AOR) for electrical solutions brand, Polycab India Ltd. As per an official statement, the account was won in a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations. “We are partnering with Madison Media Infinity as our media AOR agency and look forward to their expertise across the media spectrum which includes media strategy, planning, buying and partnership. This association will help us in our future growth and brand building,” Nilesh Malani, executive president and CMO, Polycab India Ltd., said on the association with the agency.

Polycab India Limited is a manufacturer of wires and cables and a fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) company which claims to have a consolidated turnover of over Rs 122 billion. Polycab India has a wide range of lifestyle enhancing offerings including Polycab BLDC fans, LED lights, water heaters, smart automation solutions (IoT), switches, switchgears to cite a few. Polycab’s 23 manufacturing facilities are spread over four locations across Halol, Nashik, Roorkee and Daman.

“In Polycab’s endeavour to be the leading electrical solutions provider, we’re pleased to join forces. Creating amazing work along with Team Polycab will be an incredible experience for us and we look forward to working with them on this journey of growth and success,” Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Infinity, stated.

Madison Media is a media agency that started media operations in 1995. Madison Media handles media planning and buying for blue chip clients such as Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, Ceat, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com, among others. Madison Media Infinity is a part of Madison World, the communication agency established in 1988. Madison World through its 11 units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers, an official statement read.

