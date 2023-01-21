5 Mar-tech solutions that can help your brand stay ahead

By Amit Dhawan

Marketing technology, or Mar-tech, refers to the tools and software that businesses use to manage and optimize their marketing efforts. In today’s digital age, Mar-tech solutions are essential for helping brands stay competitive and reach their target audiences. Here are five Mar-tech solutions that can help your brand stay ahead, along with examples specific to the Indian market and real-life examples of Indian brands utilizing these solutions:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software:

A CRM system helps businesses manage customer interactions and data throughout the customer lifecycle. Zoho CRM is a popular CRM platform in India that allows businesses to store customer information, track customer interactions, and analyze customer data to improve marketing strategies. For example, Flipkart, one of India’s leading e-commerce platforms, uses Zoho CRM to manage customer interactions and data across various channels, including email, social media, and phone.

Marketing Automation software:

Marketing automation software helps businesses automate repetitive tasks, such as email campaigns and social media posts. HubSpot is a popular marketing automation tool in India that allows businesses to schedule and publish social media posts, as well as engage with followers and track the performance of their campaigns. OYO Rooms, a leading hospitality company in India, uses HubSpot’s marketing automation software to streamline and optimize its email marketing campaigns.

Social media management tools:

Social media has become an essential part of many businesses’ marketing strategies in India. Hootsuite is a social media management tool that helps businesses schedule and publish social media posts, engage with followers, and track the performance of their social media campaigns. Tata Motors, one of India’s largest automobile manufacturers, uses Hootsuite to manage its social media presence across multiple platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Content management system (CMS):

A CMS is a platform that helps businesses create, manage, and publish digital content, such as blog posts, landing pages, and e-commerce products. WordPress is a popular CMS in India that allows businesses to easily manage their online presence and ensure that their content is consistent and up-to-date. Tata Group, a multinational conglomerate based in India, uses WordPress to manage the content on its corporate website, including company news, investor information, and job openings.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) tools:

SEO tools help businesses improve their search engine rankings and increase traffic to their website. SEMrush is a popular SEO tool in India that helps businesses analyze their website’s performance, identify keywords to target, and track the effectiveness of their SEO efforts. Reliance Industries, a leading energy and telecommunications company in India, uses SEMrush to improve the SEO of its website and increase its online visibility.

In addition to the traditional Mar-tech solutions discussed above, there are also many newer innovations that are emerging in the market. Here are a few examples of the latest Mar-tech innovations, along with real-life examples of brands utilizing these solutions:

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning: AI and machine learning technologies are being used in Mar-tech to automate and optimize marketing tasks. For example, Amazon uses AI and machine learning to personalize its product recommendations for customers based on their past purchases and browsing history. Chatbots: Chatbots are software programs that use artificial intelligence to communicate with customers in real-time through messaging apps or websites. For example, HDFC Bank, one of India’s leading banks, uses chatbots to provide personalized support to its customers through messaging apps like WhatsApp. Virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR): VR and AR technologies are being used to create immersive marketing experiences for customers. For example, L’Oreal, a global cosmetics company, has launched a VR makeup try-on experience that allows customers to virtually try on different makeup products before purchasing them. Voice search optimization: With the increasing popularity of voice assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, it is important for businesses to optimize their websites and content for voice search. For example, Zomato, a popular food delivery and restaurant discovery platform in India, has optimized its website and content for voice search to make it easier for customers to find restaurants and place orders using voice assistants. Influencer marketing platforms: Influencer marketing platforms help businesses connect with social media influencers and manage influencer marketing campaigns. For example, InfluencerDB is a popular influencer marketing platform in India that helps brands discover and collaborate with influencers across various social media platforms.

These are just a few examples of the latest Mar-tech innovations that are transforming the way businesses market to their customers. By leveraging these technologies, businesses can create more personalized and immersive marketing experiences that better engage and convert their target audiences.

