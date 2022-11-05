Chai Pe Charcha with BrandWagon

Weekends are all about down time. After a week full of work to meet deadlines, everybody needs a breather to relax and recuperate. From watching a favourite web series to planning a vacation, weekends are designated as family and me time. Yash Bhanushali, founder, Orangutan, talks to BrandWagon Online about his weekends, favourite vacation destination and more.

What is the one thing you like to do when not working?

Whether work was there in the picture or not, my first true love has always been playing games. Ever since I was a school kid, I remember playing on vintage consoles. Eventually, when I went to college, I used to skip lectures and go to the closest cyber cafe. And now that I have converted my love into a passion, I try to find breaks on a busy day to do what I do best. Play games!

How do you spend your weekends?

Weekends are often busy with work, as that is when the work that goes on behind the scenes happens. However, I believe it is important to maintain a healthy balance and spend time with the ones I love. Whether it’s going on a drive with my family or taking a long weekend trip with my friends, I make sure to divert my time to both equally.

What are your favourite gaming accessories?

I have always had an obsession with a good mousepad ever since I was a kid. When I was young, I was heavily into PC gaming, and I still remember the joy I got when I purchased my first quality mousepad. Hence, I made a decision that when the Orangutan shop goes live, we will certainly be selling premium quality mousepads at a much more affordable rate.

Given an option to choose another career, what would it be?

Watching sports and sitting back, relaxing with my friends with a drink are two things I enjoy a lot, and the one place where these two circles overlap is at a sports bar. And why call it another career? Maybe when Orangutan becomes a worldwide organisation, I could possibly open my very-own esports bar!

Which is your favourite vacation spot?

Always been a fan of the Kiwis! I absolutely love New Zealand

A TV show, movie, and game that you highly recommend?

My current obsession is “See on Apple TV,” which is a show I’d highly recommend. As someone who admires a good background score in a movie, I would totally recommend everyone to go watch “Vikram,” and of course, the game as I have expressed very frequently as my favourite, is the world’s new PC obsession, Valorant!

