SPACES promotes the importance of mental wellbeing with #SafeSPACES campaign

SPACES, the home linen brand from Welspun India Limited has launched a new campaign #SafeSPACES to make people comfortable and at peace in their homes as they stay under lockdown during the ongoing covid-19 situation in the country. The brand has roped in clinical psychologist Dr. Prerna Kohli and actor Mandira Bedi to help individuals deal with stress and anxiety faced as individuals try to adjust with their new routine.

As part of the campaign, the brand will host live sessions on Facebook and Instagram in collaboration with Dr. Prerna Kohli to address people’s concerns and challenges pertaining to mental health and wellbeing during the lockdown. Moreover, the sessions that will be moderated by Mandira Bedi will help individuals share their experiences in real-time. According to Dipali Goenka, Jt. MD & CEO, Welspun India Limited, during these uncertain and trying times, it is not just physical health but also mental wellbeing that is of extreme importance. “The #SafeSPACES campaign aims at providing a virtual platform and helping people cope with anxiety, stress, insecurity, etc. with the help of experts,” she added.

Conceptualised by 21N78E Creative Labs, the campaign aims to provide a safe platform for people to voice out their concerns. “Whether it is developing better mental immunity and strategies to reduce stress and anxiety, maintaining support systems, dealing with children and elders, there are so many issues that need to be looked at holistically,” Mandira Bedi, actor and presenter, said.

Furthermore, Navin Kansal, chief creative officer, 21N78E Creative Labs stated that the initiative will address the vulnerabilities, insecurities and fears among individuals. “The LIVE event won’t be limited to just one session and we are providing multiple avenues for people to reach out with their queries and concerns above and beyond the LIVE stream,” he explained.

