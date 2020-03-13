South India valued at Rs 21,500 crore in terms of AdEx

As per the report, television, with over 95% audience reach across markets, dominates the South market with 47.9% share of the ad spends

South India accounts for 30.7% that is about Rs 21,500 crore to the overall advertising expenditure (AdEx) at Rs 70,000 crore, according to TAM India’s latest report ‘The South Side Story 2020’. Moreover, the report claims that southern India recorded a 10% year-on-year growth in advertising spends with digital driving the growth with over 30% rise.

“Ad spends on digital accounts for Rs 15,000 crore and it’s one of the fastest-growing platforms across all the mediums. However, in the South, it is a little subdued, at 20%. That’s because in South, television is the key medium that reaches out to almost 90% of the population,” LV Krishnan, CEO, TAM Media Research, said.

As per the report, television, with over 95% audience reach across markets, dominates the South market with 47.9% share of the ad spends, at Rs 10,300 crore. Print follows TV at 28.8% share amounting to Rs 6,200 crore. Recording 30% growth, digital is third in line at Rs 2,900 crore, while ad spends on radio stood at Rs 800 crore.

South India’s ad spend and % contribution to All India ad spends.

Meanwhile, outdoor medium including urban billboards, metro lines, cabs, malls, airports and digital screens pulled in Rs 950 crore ad AdEx. Whereas, single screen and multiplex cinemas contributed to Rs 350 crore to the South market. Interestingly, Tamil Nadu and Andhra/Telangana dominated the Southern market’s ad space with 30% and 28% share, respectively. Karnataka, on the other hand, raked in Rs 5,000 crore as ad spends followed by Kerala which amounted to Rs 4,200 crore, as it claimed 19% of the pie. According to Krishnan, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are the two largest markets in South India, accounting for 58% of the media spends, television being the key driver and contributor to the pie.

According to the report, the last decade shows that Southern India contributes more than 1/4th of the total ad volumes across traditional medium and establishes that Southern India is a primary contributor in terms of ad volume across traditional medium.

Read Also: Update Geotarget launches digital campaigns to reach media planners

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook