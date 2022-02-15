South African Tourism has rolled out ‘More & More’ campaign with an aim to kickstarts travel recovery efforts in India

The direct-to-consumer, 360-degree campaign highlights the diverse set of experiences that destination South Africa has to offer

With an aim to reignite its travel recovery efforts in India, South African Tourism has launched its ‘More & More’ campaign. Localised for Indian audiences, this campaign aims to highlight the variety and diversity of experiences that South Africa has to offer, ranging from over 3,000 adventure activities across its nine provinces. The campaign – that will be live until 31st March 2022 – is slated to have multiple roll-out legs to it, starting with OOH advertising in Mumbai and Delhi. This will be complimented by digital activations across Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, as well as on-ground physical consumer and corporate activations in Mumbai and Delhi.

“Having a constant finger on the pulse of Indian travellers has made us sure of one thing – when on vacation, they want to experience it all! They could be wine connoisseurs one day, and history buffs the next. South Africa is a perfect match since we offer the best of the world in one place. From shark-cage diving and glamping to serene wellness retreats, we want Indian thrill-seekers to keep coming back for More & More,” Neliswa Nkani, hub head – Middle East, India and South-East Asia, South African Tourism, said.

The campaign is crafted to speak to every type of traveller including millennials, families, solo explorers, active lifestyle seekers and couples. It builds on the emotion and spirit of adventure, which is a sentiment unique to every individual. Well-timed with the easing of international travel restrictions in India, the ‘More & More’ campaign is expected to increase summer outbound traffic to South Africa and contribute to the recovery of the tourism sectors in both countries. South Africa, which remains open to Indian travellers, is also processing tourist visas on priority to support these travel recovery efforts.

