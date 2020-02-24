Sourav Ganguly is appointed as the new face of Polycrol

The Piramal Group claims to have a turnover of $2.2 billion in FY19

Piramal Enterprises has brought Sourav Ganguly on board as the brand ambassador of its antacid brand Polycrol. “Polycrol has been a household name in the East and a part of my family for a long time. This makes me the ideal person to be the face of the brand,” ourav Ganguly, president, BCCI, said.

“Ganguly, fondly known as ‘Maharaja’ in Eastern India, has been one of the world’s leading batsmen and a successful captain of the Indian cricket team. His association with Polycrol is a testament to our brand’s strength and trustworthiness”. Nandini Piramal, executive director, Piramal Enterprises Limited said.

Led by Ajay Piramal, The Piramal Group is a business conglomerate which has a global footprint. The group claims to have a turnover of $2.2 billion in FY19 while being operational in about 30 countries with a brand presence in over 100 countries. Piramal Group covers a wide spectrum of sectors in its portfolio such as healthcare, financial services, glass packaging and real estate. Furthermore, the Group’s philanthropic arm, has initiatives in primary healthcare and nutrition, water, education leadership and women empowerment across 25 states of India. Piramal Enterprises Limited (PEL) is diversified companies, with a presence in Financial Services and Pharmaceuticals.

In FY19, PML reported $1.9 billion as consolidated revenue with over 40% being generated from outside India. Moreover, PEL claims to offer a suite of financial products for wholesale and retail financing across sectors. The Group is in partnership with multiple institutional investors including CPPIB, APG and Bain Capital Credit. The Piramal Group claims to have manufacturing capabilities across 13 global facilities with a distribution network covering over 100 countries.

