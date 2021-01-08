Soumitra Karnik quits dentsu

Karnik joined the network in 2012 as the national creative director

Soumitra Karnik, the chief creative officer at dentsu Impact, dentsu India and Happy mcgarrybowen, has moved on from his role at the global media and marketing communications conglomerate. Karnik’s last working day at the company was January 5, 2021, sources close to the development confirmed. His next move is unknown as of now.

Karnik joined the network in 2012 as the national creative director and has since played a key role in the resurgence of the group’s creative reputation. In July last year, he was entrusted with the additional responsibility as CCO dentsu India– which included leading Dentsu India’s creative output nationally and the responsibility for maintaining and amplifying a robust client-agency relationship for the agency across its offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Kochi.

Prior to dentsu, Karnik was an executive creative director at JWT (now Wunderman Thompson). In over 11 years spent there, he worked on a variety of clients, including names such as Pepsi, Airtel, Nestle and Hero Honda. Karnik has also worked at Lowe and Percept. Among the notable campaigns that he has worked on are ‘Pepsi Yeh Hai Youngistaan Meri Jaan’, Slice Aamsutra, ‘Yaari Ki Gaadi’ for Hero Honda Splendour NXG, and the ‘What Makes Us Click’ Campaign for Canon, to name a few. His experience also includes running his own creative consultancy.

