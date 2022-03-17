Soulflower brings Palak Tiwari on board as the new brand ambassador

With Palak Tiwari joining the Soulflower family, the brand aims to reach out to a larger demographic

Souflower has roped in Palak Tiwari as their new face. Soulflower aims to build a new landscape in the clean beauty space. Palak Tiwari who has become a sensation post the release of her debut music video ‘Bijlee’ will be the fresh face of Soulflower. Soulflower was looking for a fresh, young face and Palak Tiwari is energetic and compassionate towards animals and the environment, Natasha Tuli, CEO and founder, Soulflower, stated. “The young generation identifies with Palak Tiwari and I see her as the perfect choice to represent our brand. She fits well with the values of Soulflower and the philosophy of natural clean beauty solutions. Her personality reflects positively with Soulflower consumers providing both credibility and creating a strong connection with the millennial audience,” she added.

Soulflower offers wide range of organic products – from facewashes, acne correctors, sheet masks etc suitable for various skin types. With Palak Tiwari joining the Soulflower family, the brand aims to reach out to a larger demographic.

The great part is that these products are unanimously loved, I’d feel reassured recommending them to anyone that cares about their skin, from my mother to my grandmother, my friends, the list doesn’t end. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in my skin care journey, Soulfower is a ship led by a fabulous team of women and captained by their wonderful, driven and conscientious CEO Natasha Tuli,” Palak Tiwari said.

Read Also: Havas Media bags media mandate of Valvoline Cummins

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook