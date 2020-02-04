SonyLIV bring Saugata Mukherjee on board to strengthen Hindi original content

At SonyLIV, he will be responsible for curating and scaling up the original content library.

Sony Pictures Network has appointed Saugata Mukherjee as head, original content, digital business. In his new role, Mukherjee will be spearheading the Hindi original content initiatives for SonyLIV and expand the footprint of the platform. Prior to this, Mukherjee was working for Hotstar as head, development and creative, editor – Hotstar Specials.

With over 15 years of experience, Mukherjee has held key leadership positions across broadcast and digital, creating and curating new content. He had been with Star TV since 2013 as vice president, commissioning head where he acquired, incubated and produced new shows for the network. He was then elevated to editor, content studio, where he was responsible for content acquisitions, development and strategy. He moved to Hotstar in 2018 where he was leading the content strategy and production for the platform.

At SonyLIV, he will be responsible for curating and scaling up the original content library. Mukherjee also holds experience in publishing, having worked in editorial roles at HarperCollins, NIIT, A. M. Health Company, Rupa & Company besides Pan Macmillan India in the start of his career.

According to Saugata Mukherjee, original content is the mainstay for OTT in India. With the biggest brands putting their might in ramping up their originals slate, the idea would be to breakthrough with stories that engage, entertain and stand out from the clutter.

SonyLIV is a premium video-on-demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks’ (SPN) providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices. Launched in January 2013, the digital streaming player is home to 24 years of content from the library of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) with over 30,000 hours of programming. SonyLIV subscribers get exclusive access to key sporting events from across the globe, the latest Hollywood Shows, Originals, with over 18,000 hours of TV Shows, LiveTV, News, Lifestyle, Fitness and Kids content.

