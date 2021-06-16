SonyLIV appoints Sreedhar Reddy Komalla as head of Telugu content

At SonyLIV, Madhura Sreedhar Reddy will be responsible for bolstering the Telugu content library.

Streaming platform SonyLIV has appointed Sreedhar Reddy Komalla as head, Telugu content, digital business. In his new role, Komalla will primarily focus on leading the expansion plans of the Telugu vertical of SonyLIV for users across markets. The announcement comes days after the company appointed G Dhananjayan as head of Tamil content. The key appointment is in line with Sony’s aim to strengthen the regional content portfolio.

“My role here is to extend SonyLIV’s footprint in the Telugu market and churn out homegrown content which caters to users across geographies,” Madhura Sreedhar Reddy, head, Telugu content, SonyLIV

Sreedhar Reddy Komalla also known as Madhura Sreedhar Reddy in Telugu Film Industry is known for his exemplary contribution to Telugu cinema. He started his film career by establishing a music label Madhura Audio and shaped it as one of the top music labels in Telugu cinema. His first directorial film Sneha Geetham, fetched him the Best Debutante Director award. The award-winning director later directed, produced and distributed several concept-based movies in the last 10 years. Reddy is also an active member of various Telugu Filmmakers Groups such as the Telugu Film Directors Association, Telugu Producers Council, Active Telugu Film Producers Guild, among others.

After on-boarding G Dhananjayan for strengthening the Tamil portfolio, Reddy’s appointment deepens the roots of SonyLIV in the southern market. At SonyLIV, Madhura Sreedhar Reddy will be responsible for bolstering the Telugu content library. With long-standing experience across verticals of the Telugu industry, Reddy will oversee the development plans of the platform in the region.

