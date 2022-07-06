Sony YAY! launches in Malaysia in Tamil

In an attempt to cater to the Malaysian audience, kid’s entertainment channel Sony YAY! launches on Telekom Malaysia Berhad (unifi TV). With a lineup of shows, the channel entered the Malaysian market on July 1, 2022 to expand its presence further across the South Asian region. Sony YAY! launched in Tamil with a total of seven popular kid’s entertainment shows including Sab Jholmaal Hai (Honey Bunny), Guru Aur Bhole, Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashma, Kicko & Super Speedo, Paap-O-Meter, Prince Jai aur Dumdaar Viru and HaGoLa.

According to Leena Lele Dutta, executive vice president (EVP) and business head, Sony YAY!, the current Indian channel portfolio in Malaysia has a huge potential and with the launch of Sony YAY! in Malaysia, the company will be leveraging this opportunity and extending its diverse range of kid’s entertainment options to an extremely new and vibrant set of audiences. “The launch has made us optimistic about newer opportunities that we can explore to reach young audiences across geographies,” she added.

Sony YAY! is expected to tap into the prominent Tamil-speaking population of the region which comprises a total of 1.8 million people – the third highest in the world, after India and Sri Lanka. “The launch of the channel in Tamil on one of the largest platforms Telekom Malaysia Berhad (unifi TV) is further set to aid the channel in terms of reach and access. Sony YAY! will be accessible to the subscribers of unifi TV under the Varnam Plus Pack and the Ultimate Pack,” Sony YAY! said in an official statement.

“As one of the fastest-growing kid’s entertainment channels in the Indian subcontinent, Sony YAY! has consistently made efforts to become the ultimate entertainment solution in the kid’s genre. The channel has curated and brought a bouquet of international shows and IPs to Indian audiences. This partnership with Telekom Malaysia Berhad will help us cater to the appetite of the rapidly growing audience across the Malaysian market and solidify our position in the global kid’s entertainment segment by bringing popular Indian shows to global audiences,” Neeraj Arora, EVP and head, International Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, stated.

