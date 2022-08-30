Sony Sports Network rolls out new campaign featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Smriti Mandhana

“Our Women in Blue gave a magnificent performance during their Commonwealth Games debut making the entire country proud with their silver medal winning performance. The Women in Blue are in great form, and we are hopeful of the team doing well in the series on English soil,” Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said.

Pankaj Tripathi and Smriti Mandhana have come together once again ahead of the India Women’s tour of England 2022. Tripathi has essayed the role of an astrologer with Smriti Mandhana asking him to predict the cricket season for the women’s international team.

India Women’s tour of England 2022 on Sony Sports Network will see the Indian women’s team facing the English team for three T20i and three ODI matches starting from September 10, 2022. The Indian team will continue to rely on their star players, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana and Jhulan Goswam, among others to cruise towards a successful series. On the other side, the English team will look to bounce back from their defeat against Team India in the Commonwealth Games with the help of Natalie Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone, and Katherine Brunt, among others.

For Smriti Mandhana, the year 2022 has been good for the women’s cricket team, and the team is expecting to continue this momentum with the upcoming India tour of England. “It has been a great experience to shoot this campaign with Smriti Mandhana for Sony Sports Network. This is the third film from the ‘Non-stop cricket on Sony Sports Network’ campaign. And I can say, with full confidence, that the Indian women’s cricket season looks great given their stellar performances,” Pankaj Tripathi said.

