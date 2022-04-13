Sony Sports Network rolls out campaign for the 19th Asian Games

Sony Sports Network has launched a new campaign ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Honge Kamyab’. Aiming to rally support for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games, the campaign sets a target for India to cross the 100-medal mark. The campaign consists of two films featuring Raja Randhir Singh and Adille Sumariwalla. Additionally, Sony Sports Network has launched its microsite for the 19th edition of the Asian Games that will provide fans access to the schedule and medals tally.

For Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head, sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, the feeling of national pride that our Olympics campaign ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ was able to instil in people was commendable, and we wish to replicate the same for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. “At the 2018 iteration of the Games, India bagged 69 medals, so to manifest India’s 100-medal mark, we have launched our campaign ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Honge Kamyab’. Our campaign also commemorates the 150 days countdown and gives us a chance to inspire the audience to watch this year’s Asiad,” he stated.

In the first film, Raja Randhir Singh talks about his family’s role in launching the Asian Games in 1951. He also narrates his medal-winning journey and gives his best wishes to the Indian contingent. The second film features Adille Sumariwalla reminiscing about Neeraj Chopra’s Gold medal winning moment at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. He also conveys his best wishes to the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2022 with the slogan ‘Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Honge Kamyab.’

The first-ever Asian Games were held in New Delhi in 1951, and this was the first step in paving the way for a multi-sport culture in Asia and especially in India, Singh said. “Similarly, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was able to fill the country with a new hope – hum honge kamyab. Taking this thought ahead, I wish the Indian contingent all the luck and I am sure they will cross the 100-medal tally and make us all proud – Iss Baar Sau Paar, Phir se, Hum Honge Kamyab,” he added.

As per Sumariwalla, the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will go down in history as one of the most successful in sports for India. “There were so many unforgettable moments of pride for our nation at this prestigious platform. The whole country came together to inspire our athletes to do their best and as we continue our rallying cry, I believe that our contingent, specifically athletics, will contribute to the maximum number of Golds at the Asian Games this year.”

