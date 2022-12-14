Sony Sports Network launches WWE campaign featuring Drew McIntyre, Karthi, John Abraham

scorecardresearch
The campaign was conceptualised in-house and comprises two versions of the film.

Written by BrandWagon Online
According to the company, the campaign has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The official broadcaster of WWE in India, Sony Sports Network has rolled out its new ‘WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment’ campaign. It features WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre along with actors Karthi and John Abraham. The campaign was conceptualised in-house and comprises two versions of the film.

Sony Sports Network aims to continue strengthening the fanbase in India by creating a deeper engagement with the youth, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer (distribution and international business and head), Sports Cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India, said. “Our campaign sets out to build relevance with our target demographics and provide them with a holistic WWE experience,” he added.

According to the company, the campaign has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Through the campaign, the company aims to cater to the Hindi-speaking and South markets. The film revolves around a bank robbery attempt with the stars stepping in to save the day in a WWE style. The campaign film in Hindi features Drew McIntyre with John Abraham while the Tamil and Telugu films feature Drew McIntyre with Karthi.  

