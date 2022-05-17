Sony Sports Network launches ‘Non-Stop cricket’ campaign with Smriti Mandhana and Pankaj Tripathi

Sony Sports Network (SPN) has launched its new campaign ‘Non-Stop cricket’, featuring cricketer Smriti Mandhana and actor Pankaj Tripathi. The campaign emphasises the cricket roster on the network with the tagline ‘Ab cricket fans ke paas hai celebration ka big reason, kyunki sony pe dikhega cricket ka full season’. The campaign consists of three films, first of which is live on the broadcaster’s sports channels and social media platforms. The film’s music has been composed and sung by Hanif Shaikh.

The network has used a woman cricketer to promote men’s cricket in the campaign, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head, sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said. “Mandhana, the opening batter for team India was an apt choice to front our campaign, ‘Non-Stop cricket’ and the films showcase and cement our position as the destination for year-round cricketing action,” he added.

The first film talks about eating, sleeping and breathing cricket. Shot at multiple locations, Mandhana is seen in different avatars, serving non-stop cricket to Tripathi, who plays the role of a fan, indicating that he can look forward to multiple cricket series and tournaments that will be coming up on the sports network. Sony Pictures Networks is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan. SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), MAX, MAX 2, WAH, SAB, PAL, PIX, Sony BBC Earth, Sony AATH, YAY!, SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4, among others. Additionally, the company has digital VOD platform SonyLIV and Studio NEXT, the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. SPN is available in 167 countries. The Company is in its 27th year of operations in India. Besides having overseas subsidiaries, it has a subsidiary MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.

