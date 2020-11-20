Sony, Sky Sports win the broadcasting rights for LPL 2020

SPN India has acquired the exclusive rights for the Lanka Premier League India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India has acquired the exclusive pay television and IPTV broadcast rights for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives and non-exclusive FTA rights for the same countries excluding Sri Lanka. Global sports broadcasting giant Sky Sports have won the rights for the UK while state-owned Independent Television Network (ITN) have won the rights to telecast matches in Sri Lanka whereas Geo and PTV have won the telecast rights in Pakistan.

We share a long-standing relationship with the Sri Lanka Cricket board and as the rights holders of Sri Lanka Cricket, this is a natural extension, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said. “There is never enough cricket for India and the Lanka Premier League is a good brand of cricket that is set to feature many sub-continent players making it a very attractive addition to our cricket portfolio,” he added.

Sky Sports are delighted to be broadcasting the Lanka Premier League this year as the appetite for T20 cricket grows across the globe, Bryan Henderson, director of cricket, Sky Sports, added. “Sri Lankans have always played an exciting brand of limited overs cricket and we look forward to seeing more talent emerge from this tournament as well as following many other stars from around the world,” he stated.

“It’s indeed a pleasure to be associated with Lankan Premier League as broadcast partners. I believe the show has to go on despite the challenges we face due to Covid-19 pandemic,” Nauman Niaz, head of PTV Sports and PTV Global, said.

The LPL is scheduled to kick-off from 26th November till December 16, 2020 at Mahinda Rajapaksha International Cricket Stadium (MRIC) in Hambantota. Five franchisee teams, named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna, will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the title.

