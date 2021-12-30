Sony Pictures Networks India inks media rights deal with Legends League Cricket

As part of this new partnership, SPN will live telecast all the matches of the league on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels, as well as on SonyLIV

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired exclusive media rights to broadcast Legends League Cricket in India. As part of this new partnership, SPN will live telecast all the matches of the league to be played in January 2022, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. The matches will also be live streamed on SPN’s OTT platform, SonyLIV.

“SPN has a very credible history of making sporting events a grand success, including the most premium T20 cricket leagues in the world. We wish to walk a long mile with them and ensure viewers are treated with a very competitive and entertaining form of Cricket. The league starts January 20th2022,” said Raman Raheja, CEO, Legends League Cricket, said.

Legends League Cricket has roped in Amitabh Bachchan as its ambassador to promote the League. The League also has onboarded Ravi Shastri as its commissioner looking after the cricketing aspect. Cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations, will play in the first season of the league.

For Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head, Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, it’s an exciting partnership to get into. According to Kaul, having these stalwarts on the ground playing competitive cricket will engage its viewers across India. “Sony Sports has always served its viewers with its diverse portfolio of premier sports content and with the Legends League Cricket, we will present our viewers a great viewing experience of watching these legends in action on our sports channels,” Kaul stated.

SPN is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan. The broadcaster has several channels in India across languages and genres including SET, MAX, SAB, Sony Marathi.

