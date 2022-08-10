Sony Pictures Networks India extend its broadcast partnership with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) until 2028

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has extended its partnership with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the exclusive television and digital rights for six years until the year 2028 in India along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Maldives. According to an official statement, the renewal will give SPN the exclusive rights to broadcast all senior Men’s International and Women’s International along with domestic competitions on its sports channels. The exclusive content from ECB will also be streamed on SPN’s premium OTT platform SonyLIV.

“SPN has had an outstanding association with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), that has enabled us to bring premiere sporting content to our viewers who enjoy cricket. The extension of the broadcast partnership is a testament to our strong portfolio of sports content in the country, which we have successfully built and nurtured over the years. This association is an opportunity to bring to the Indian audience an unparalleled viewing experience across the Sony Sports Network and our digital platform SonyLIV. This partnership will only bolster our endeavour further,” NP Singh, managing director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said.

SPN will get access to around 250 days of international men’s cricket, including Men’s five-match Test series and limited over series between England and India, and Women’s series between the two nations as well. The deal includes other series such as The Ashes, as well as matches against other top teams like Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, and others.

Apart from international cricket, Sony Sports also has the rights to telecast domestic competitions that include LV=Insurance County Championship, Vitality Blast and Royal London Cup. The Vitality Blast is Twenty20 cricket league played in England and Wales and the Royal London Cup is a fifty-over limited overs cricket competition for the England and Wales first class counties.

“This partnership also enables us to bring the men’s County game to the biggest cricket audience in the world. After the conclusion of the England versus India Men’s Test series last month, there is so much fantastic cricket to look forward to over the coming years, including the Women’s series between England and India next month. I am sure fans will continue to be entertained and enthralled by the contests between our two countries,” Clare Connor, interim CEO, England and Wales Cricket Board, stated.

