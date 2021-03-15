Sony Pictures Networks India comes on board as the official broadcaster of Ultimate Kho Kho

Ultimate Kho Kho Set to take a giant leap with multi-year deal with Sony Pictures Networks India.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has signed an exclusive multi-year TV and digital broadcast deal with Kho Kho league– Ultimate Kho Kho. Scheduled to kick-start in 2021 with a goal to captivate audiences and sports enthusiasts, Sony Pictures Networks India and Ultimate Kho Kho will bring forth this home-grown sport in its new avatar exclusively across SPNI’s network sports channels and their dedicated over-the-top (OTT) platform SonyLIV which will allow viewers to watch the Ultimate Kho Kho ‘on the go’. “At Sony Pictures Networks, our focus has always been to promote a multi-sport culture in India and Ultimate Kho Kho is a great addition to our sports portfolio,” Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head, sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said.

The traditional Indian sport of Kho Kho enjoys massive popularity across India owing to its easy to play rule and high-speed format. Amit Burman, group chairman, Dabur has acquired long-term commercial rights from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI). “Ultimate Kho Kho will bring back the oldest sport packaged in a modern avatar coupled with a new format and a dazzling television product that has the potential to not only revolutionise the sport but also create a unique experience for the audience—something that no one has ever witnessed before,” Amit Burman, group chairman, Dabur and promoter of the Ultimate Kho Kho, stated.

According to Tenzing Niyogi, chief executive officer, Ultimate Kho Kho, for a sport to be packaged as a brand, it needs to have ‘an edge of the seat’ format, where every minute is a spectacle. “With Sony Pictures Networks India as our partner, our endeavour is to deliver a compelling product that will attract not only the fancy of the viewers but become a platform for the brands to connect with consumers,” he added.

Ultimate Kho Kho will be telecast in English as well as Hindi with regional language commentary on the cards. With four dedicated sports channels, SPNI has been catering to varied sports as they hold the broadcast rights for the premium sports properties like Australia, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Ireland cricket boards, WWE, UFC, Impact Wrestling, the Australian Open, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Nations League and Euro 2020, Serie A, FA Cup, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 among others.

