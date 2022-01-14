Sony Pictures Networks India becomes exclusive broadcast partner for Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022

The matches will be aired on Sony Ten 1, as well as live streamed on SonyLIV

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has joined hands with Badminton Association of India (BAI) as the exclusive broadcast partner for the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022. The matches will be aired on Sony Ten 1 channel, as well as live streamed on SonyLIV. The tournament that has started on January 14, will go on till January 16.



“We are glad to have Sony Pictures Networks India as the broadcaster for the Yonex-Sunrise India Open. Unfortunately, this year we are not having spectators as well as media covering the event, but now they can enjoy the action from their home and watch world-class badminton action played in India after a long time,” Ajay Singhania, general secretary, BAI, said.



According to Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head, Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, badminton has a passionate following in the country. Close to 70 million viewers followed the sport on TV in 2021 due to the strong performances of Indian players like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, who won medals at global marquee tournaments last year, as stated by Kaul.



“Badminton was also one of the top watched sports disciplines in the recently held 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on our network, with PV Sindhu’s semi-final match achieving the highest ratings on TV among all the Olympic events that were telecasted,” Kaul added.



SPN is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan. The broadcaster has several channels in India across languages and genres including SET, MAX, SAB, Sony Marathi.

